A mountaineer who was forced to turn back before summiting Mount Everest said on Monday that the lack of trained guides and delays on the crowded route up the 8,850-metre summit were key factors in the spate of deaths on the mountain.

Rizza Alee, an 18-year-old climber from India-administered Kashmir, said that the "massive traffic jams" up the mountain had made scaling the world's most sought after climb "a death race."

TRT World's Craig Vermay has more.

Alee said he was distraught after he had to abort his climb to the summit from camp four, less than 1,000 metres from the top, because of a faulty oxygen regulator and that walking away from a life-long dream was the toughest decision of his life.