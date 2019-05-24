High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Thursday on a mission to carry the first batch of five dozen small satellites into low-Earth orbit for his new Starlink internet service.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 10:30 pm local time (0230 GMT Friday), marking a milestone in a global enterprise aimed at generating cash for Musk's larger ambitions in space.

The launch came a week after two back-to-back countdowns for the mission were scrubbed - once due to high winds over the Cape and the next night in order to update satellite software and "triple-check" all systems.

The Falcon 9 was due to release its cargo of 60 satellites into orbit about an hour after Thursday's launch. Each one weighs 227 kg (500 pounds (), making it the heaviest payload for any SpaceX rocket to date.

Those satellites are designed to form the initial phase a planned constellation capable of beaming signals for high-speed internet service from space to paying customers around the globe.

Musk has said he sees the new Starlink venture as an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, known as SpaceX, whose launch service income he expects to top out at around $3 billion a year.