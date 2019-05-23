Luxury fashion house Prada said Wednesday it will remove animal fur from its collections, joining a lengthening list of designers to make that choice.

Prada's decision, to take effect with its women's Spring-Summer 2020 collection, was welcomed by several animal protection associations, a statement said.

The Italian fashion house said its decision stemmed from "a positive dialogue" with the Fur Free Alliance (FFA) of more than 50 associations in about 40 countries, notably the Italian group LAV and The Humane Society of the United States.

Other major names to have renounced the use of animal fur include Armani, Burberry, DKNY, Donna Karan, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Gucci, Michael Kors and Versace.

Prada "is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy ... is an extension of that engagement," artistic director Miuccia Prada was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products," she added.

The Prada statement included reactions from several animal protection groups, with FFA program manager Brigit Oele saying: "This global movement is gaining momentum fast, and it’s very unlikely that fur will ever return as an acceptable trend. This is a great day for animals!"

The fur industry has scorned the trend towards fur-free fashion, and Mark Oaten of The International Fur Federation said in a statement: "I am surprised that a brand who care about sustainability are banning a natural product like fur.