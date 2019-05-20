Demonstrations continue to sweep across Algeria with renewed intensity as protestors demand the departure of all ruling elites that have any connection with ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s regime.

Bouteflika held power for 20 years and was in poor health following a stroke in 2013. He resigned on April 2 following widespread pressure from the public and the army.

Only earlier this month, his brother, Said Bouteflika, once seen as the de-facto power behind the ailing ex-president, was arrested along with two former intelligence heads by Algeria’s military and charged with “harming the army’s authority and plotting against state authority”.

Prior to their arrests, at least five businessmen, including the country’s wealthiest tycoon, Issad Rebrab, were detained for alleged corruption.

With intensifying protests, it seems Algeria’s protestors will not be so easily appeased.

They have extended their demands to calling for Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah’s resignation. Bensalah is the acting head of the country’s upper house of parliament and is replacing Bouteflika for 90 days to oversee a presidential election scheduled for July 4.

Will the military play fair?

While Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria’s top military official, initially earned a measure of popular credibility by ousting Bouteflika, as the deadline for elections looms, Algerians have taken to expressing disdain for the chief-of-staff, including him in their calls for resignation, as well.

Opposition leaders and activists have expressed concern that the military will not deliver on the promised electoral timetable, while others criticise the timetable as too short for any serious candidate to mount a challenge to the entrenched regime.

Superficial change

May 19 was the deadline for prospective presidential candidates to declare their campaigns.

Nearly 70 people have declared their candidacy for the election.

Salah is expected to be fielding his own candidate to preserve his power and influence.

Ali Titouche, acclaimed Algerian political analyst, pointed out the absence of “candidates with popular or regional support”, predicting that elections are not expected to go forward given the continued weekly protests against the regime.

The widely held view is that the changes seen are changes within the regime rather than an overhaul of the regime itself.

Uncertain future

While the popular movement has maintained its momentum, particularly given its immense size and lack of formal representation, no agreed-upon path forward exists for protestors to add support to.