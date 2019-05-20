TRT WORLD: What triggered you to produce more than one war related documentary? Do you plan to work on more?

We both have spent over a decade making films with people and communities affected by conflict. For a long time we wanted to make a documentary about the lives of young people growing up in these areas. From filming young Somalis trapped in the world’s largest refugee camp in Kenya to filming survivors of sexual violence in Eastern Congo, we have a strong desire to tell human stories.

Having witnessed the true ongoing consequences of the war in Bosnia we felt compelled to document the lives of those who were currently being affected by the violence in Syria. That led us to our second feature doc Lost in Lebanon which followed the lives of Syrians trying to live across the border in Lebanon. We have since been filming in the West bank about the ongoing consequences of war there. The people that we have encountered are just like you and I and we feel at home in these communities. I think this feeling "this could be me and my family" is what drives us to show the world the personal plights of people affected by war - the people who rarely make it to our TV screens.

When peace eventually comes to countries, like Syria and Afghanistan one of the great challenges will be to find ways of addressing these problems, to avoid creating societies which exist in an almost permanent state of trauma. The evidence from the four young people in this film offers profound lessons about the hidden cost of war.

How did you choose the characters for “In the Shadow of War”? What was the process of working on the film with them like?

Making “In the Shadow of War” was a very natural process. We didn’t have a definite film in mind when setting off on our first trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2012, but we went with the feeling that this country has important stories to tell. Like many people, we remember the Bosnian conflict on our TV screens 20 years ago. We wanted to know what it was like growing up in Bosnia today, a country still living with an emergency peace agreement in place.

We came across Ante, Magdalena, Ilija and Elvis after visiting small shelters and orphanages. After spending time with them and hearing their stories we were compelled to make a documentary that authentically reflected the struggles and complexity of life for this generation living in the shadow of a brutal war.