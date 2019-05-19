Russia's CSKA Moscow clinched the 8th EuroLeague basketball title after beating Turkey's Anadolu Efes 91-83 in the final on Sunday.

In the EuroLeague Final Four being held in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, the Russian club became Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion.

This was Anadolu Efes' first EuroLeague final in its history.

In Europe's premier club basketball competition final, Russia's Will Clyburn and Cory Higgins scored 20 points each while Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin was the top scorer of the match with 29 points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid beat Fenerbahce Beko 94-75 in the third place game of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague basketball Final Four tournament on Sunday.