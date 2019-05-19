POLITICS
In the EuroLeague Final Four being held in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, CSKA Moscow became Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion after beating Turkey's Anadolu Efes.
Anadolu Efes made it to the EuroLeague final for the first time in its history. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
May 19, 2019

Russia's CSKA Moscow clinched the 8th EuroLeague basketball title after beating Turkey's Anadolu Efes 91-83 in the final on Sunday. 

In the EuroLeague Final Four being held in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, the Russian club became Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion.

This was Anadolu Efes' first EuroLeague final in its history. 

In Europe's premier club basketball competition final, Russia's Will Clyburn and Cory Higgins scored 20 points each while Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin was the top scorer of the match with 29 points.  

Meanwhile, Real Madrid beat Fenerbahce Beko 94-75 in the third place game of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague basketball Final Four tournament on Sunday. 

The leader of the regular season, Fenerbahce was defeated by reigning champs Real Madrid and took the fourth place. 

Both teams were the finalists in the last year's tournament and they were both defeated in EuroLeague Final Four semifinals.  

On Friday, for the first time in history, two Turkish clubs met in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four match which saw Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce Beko 92-73 to advance to the final. 

CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 95-90 on Friday night to advance to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final. 

This year is the first time ever that two Turkish clubs have advanced to the Final Four, making Turkey the fifth country to accomplish the feat since 1988 after Spain, Italy, Greece and Russia. 

SOURCE:AA
