Galatasaray become champion in Turkish Super Lig
Galatasaray wins title for 22nd time in 61st season of Turkish football league.
A week before the end of the season, Galatasaray scored 2-1 against Basaksehir and became the champions of Turkey's Super Lig. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 19, 2019

Galatasaray became the champion in Turkish Super Lig after beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 on Sunday in Istanbul.

The Istanbul heavyweight's victory came a week before the end of this season of Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig.

At the 33rd match day in the league, Basaksehir's Riad Bajic scored the opening goal at the 17th minute of the match in Galatasaray's Turk Telekom Stadium.

The first half ended 1-0.

Galatasaray, the Lions, dominated the second half as two goals scored by Sofiane Feghouli at the 47th minute and Henry Onyekuru at the 64th minute of the match.

The team increased the total of its points to 69 after the victory while Istanbul Basaksehir stayed in second place with 66 points.

Turkey's 'Spor Toto Super Lig season will end next week with last match day in the league.

The Lions clinched the title for the 22nd time in the 61st season of the Turkish Super Lig.

With Turkey's league result, Galatasaray also secured direct participation in the UEFA Champions League.

TRT World'sSamantha Johnson reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
