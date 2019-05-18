Waving green scarves and chanting "solidarity for women", an Argentine film crew and several dozen campaigners turned the Cannes red carpet into a protest on Saturday as they showcased a documentary looking at the highly-charged issue of abortion.

Unveiled during the cinema festival on the French Riviera, "Que Sea Ley", which translates as "Let It Be Law", follows the battle to pass a bill legalizing abortion in Argentina, where terminations are currently only permitted in cases of rape, or if the mother's health is at risk.

The bill gained widespread support but was rejected by the South American country's Senate last year, and the issue has sparked mass protests by people on both sides of the debate.

Pro-choice supporters usually wear green handkerchiefs at demonstrations, while those who are against abortion carry blue ones.

After inviting several campaigners for legalized abortion to the premiere, the documentary's director Juan Solanas walked the red carpet alongside women waving scarves, with some even decked out in green gowns and make-up.