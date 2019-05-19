POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Schwarzenegger kicked in the back at global sports event
Schwarzenegger, 71, was chatting with fans at the Arnold Classic Africa, an event showcasing bodybuilding and other sports, in Johannesburg when he was kicked from behind.
Schwarzenegger kicked in the back at global sports event
Former California governor and 'Mr. Universe' Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, Germany, November 12, 2017. / Reuters
May 19, 2019

A man struck Arnold Schwarzenegger with a flying kick at a sports event in South Africa on Saturday, though the actor and former California governor later reassured fans that they needn't worry about him.

"There is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," the star of the "Terminator" films wrote on Twitter, thanking fans for their concern.

"I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

RECOMMENDED

A video of the incident posted by Schwarzenegger showed he was not felled by the kick.

The assailant was quickly restrained by a security guard.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation