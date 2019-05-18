Tiger Woods acknowledged after missing the cut at the PGA Championship on Friday that he had paid the price for not being adequately prepared for another major quest so soon after winning the Masters.

A month after claiming his 15th major title at Augusta National, Woods crashed back to earth in his first tournament appearance since, recording a five-over 145 total at Bethpage Black.

Even the support of a boisterous Long Island gallery could not lift Woods, who put poorly in the first round and drove the ball badly in the second.

“I’m the Masters Champion and 43 years old and that’s a pretty good accomplishment,” Woods said after shooting a 36-hole score that was 17 strokes worse than leader Brooks Koepka.

“I’ve enjoyed being the Masters champion again, and the PGA was a quick turnaround, and unfortunately I just didn’t play well.”

Woods probably paid the price for not playing a tournament between the Masters and PGA and for only getting in nine holes at Bethpage in practice this week.

He had planned to play a further nine holes on Wednesday, but his preparation took a further hit when he did not feel well on tournament eve and spent the day resting instead.

“It’s just the way it goes,” he said. “Just (did not) feel well and just not able to do it, but resting would be better so I would have the energy to play.