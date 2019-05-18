Mati Diop, the first woman of African descent to compete for the top prize at Cannes with a haunting film about migrants, said on Friday the label made her “sad” but showed how much work there was to do for equality in the movie industry.

“It was really a need, a very urgent need,” Diop told a news conference. “It wasn’t the only motor of the film, because it is not a motor that is enough to write a story, but at the end of the script, I was like ‘Now I want to see these black actors’ ... and a lot of people need that.”

The French-Senegalese filmmaker took an unusual path to get there, working with a cast of first time actors -- some of whom were approached on the streets of Dakar.

Diop added that she was moved when seeing films with black stars, including those of “Get Out” director Jordan Peele.

Developed from Diop’s 2009 documentary short about a Senegalese man who died making a sea crossing to Spain, “Atlantics” shifts the focus to the women left behind as a group of men disappear on their journey.

Praised by critics for its absorbing atmosphere, the film is richly poetic, lingering on the waves crashing onto the coast -- menacingly at times, pulling viewers into a trance at others.