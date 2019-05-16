A sculpture of a silver “Rabbit” by American pop artist Jeff Koons sold for $91.1 million in New York on May 15 setting a record price for a work by a living artist, Christie’s auction house said.

The playful, stainless steel 104 cm high rabbit, regarded as one of the most celebrated works of 20th-century art, was sold for more than $20 million over its pre-sale estimate.

Christie’s said the sale made Koons the highest-priced living artist, surpassing the $90.3 million record set last November by British painter David Hockney’s 1972 work “Portrait of an Artist (Pool With Two Figures.)”

It was a return to the top for Koons, 64, whose "Balloon Dog (Orange)" for five years held the record for highest price reached at auction for a living artist after its 2013 sale for $58.4 million.

Wednesday's milestone came two years after Christie's in New York set the record for most expensive work of art known to have been sold with the sale of Leonardo de Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" for $450 million.