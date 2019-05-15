POLITICS
Football: Galatasaray beat Akhisarspor to win Turkish Cup
Galatasaray, the Lions, defeat 2018 Turkish Cup winners 3-1 in 4 Eylul Stadium in central Anatolian Sivas province.
Galatasaray are the most successful club in Turkish Cup history with 18 titles as the winners. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
May 15, 2019

Istanbul football giant Galatasaray beat Akhisarspor 3-1 to win the Turkish Cup on Wednesday. 

Akhisar's Elvis Manu scored the first goal in the 56th minute at the match held in 4 Eylul Stadium in central Anatolian Sivas province. 

Galatasaray's goals came from Sinan Gumus in the 80th minute, Sofiane Feghouli in the 88th minute and Mbaye Diagne in the 90th minute.

Akhisar's Miguel Lopes received a red card in the 78th minute.

Galatasaray's Diagne also missed a penalty shot in the 65th minute.

In the semifinals, Akhisar beat Umraniyespor while Galatasaray defeated Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor to reach the finals.  

Galatasaray, the Lions, are the most successful club in Turkish Cup history with 18 titles as the winners.

Akhisar are the 2018 Turkish Cup winners. 

Already-relegated from Super Lig, Akhisar tried to defend last year's Turkish Cup honors against Galatasaray. 

From a top-tier football league, Akhisar became the first team to relegate to the lower league at the end of this season. 

Galatasaray are at the top of the Turkish league before the last two matches in the season. 

SOURCE:AA
