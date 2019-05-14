Facebook's WhatsApp said on Tuesday a security breach on its messaging app had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance and it had referred the incident to the US Department of Justice.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging tools, is used by 1.5 billion people monthly and it has touted its high level of security and privacy, with messages on its platform being encrypted end to end so that WhatsApp and third parties cannot read or listen to them.

A WhatsApp spokesman said the attack had "all the hallmarks of a private company that has been known to work with governments to deliver spyware that has the ability to take over mobile phone operating systems."

"WhatsApp encourages people to upgrade to the latest version of our app, as well as keep their mobile operating system up to date, to protect against potential targeted exploits designed to compromise information stored on mobile devices," a spokesman said.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir reports.

Measures to protect users

"We are constantly working alongside industry partners to provide the latest security enhancements to help protect our users," he said.

The spokesman said WhatsApp immediately contacted Citizen Lab and human rights groups, quickly fixed the issue and pushed out a patch. He said WhatsApp also provided information to US law enforcement officials to assist in their investigation.

He said the flaw was discovered while "our team was putting some additional security enhancements to our voice calls." Engineers found that people targeted for infection "might get one or two calls from a number that is not familiar to them. In the process of calling, this code gets shipped," the spokesman said.

"We are deeply concerned about the abuse of such capabilities," WhatsApp said in a statement. WhatsApp did not elaborate further.

'Serious security vulnerability'

WhatsApp informed its lead regulator in the European Union, Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), of a "serious security vulnerability" on its platform.

"The DPC understands that the vulnerability may have enabled a malicious actor to install unauthorised software and gain access to personal data on devices which have WhatsApp installed," the regulator said in a statement.

"WhatsApp are still investigating as to whether any WhatsApp EU user data has been affected as a result of this incident," the DPC said, adding that WhatsApp informed it of the incident late on Monday.

Vast majority not affected - experts

WhatsApp said it believes only "a select number of users were targeted."

Cybersecurity experts said the vast majority of users were unlikely to have been affected.

Scott Storey, a senior lecturer in cybersecurity at Sheffield Hallam University, believes most WhatsApp users were not affected since this appears to be governments targeting specific people, mainly human rights campaigners.

"For the average end user, it's not something to really worry about," he said, adding that WhatsApp found the vulnerability and quickly fixed it. "This isn't someone trying to steal private messages or personal details."