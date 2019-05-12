POLITICS
Manchester City retain Premier League title
At the end of the highest-quality duel for the title ever seen in the English game, City, with a remarkable 14th straight league victory, came from behind to become the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to earn back-to-back championships.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League playing against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain on May 12, 2019. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 12, 2019

Manchester City retained the Premier League trophy after coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 and see off Liverpool’s relentless challenge on the final day of the season on Sunday. 

The quality and intensity of the title race was emphasised by City requiring a 14th successive league victory to finish a point above a Liverpool side chasing a first championship crown in 29 years as the top two finished with a record 195 points combined. 

"Liverpool was exceptional, I don’t mean to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn’t deserve to lose," City captain Vincent Kompany said. 

"It makes me so much more happy that we played such a great team all season." 

But during a 21-minute wobble in the first half City looked like throwing away a fourth title in eight seasons. 

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front against Wolverhampton in the 17th minute and a jittery City fell behind 10 minutes later at Brighton.

"We heard the Brighton fans singing '1-0 to Liverpool' just at the moment we conceded," Kompany said. 

Even when Sergio Agüero leveled 83 seconds after Glenn Murray’s header, City only moved back into top spot when Aymeric La porte nodded in from Riyad Mahrez’s corner in the 38th minute. 

It turned out to be the goal that clinched the title.

TRT World'sOlly Barratt has more.

Liverpool beat Wolves

Despite a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool missed out on becoming English champion for the first time since 1990.

The Reds finished on 97 points — the highest final points total of any runner-up in English top-flight history — and with just one loss all season. But the big prize eluded them once again. 

Liverpool needed to better City’s result on the final day of the season after starting the matches a point behind the defending champions. 

And when Sadio Mane sidefooted home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 17th minute, the home side was provisionally in the lead. 

There was even more optimism when City briefly fell behind to Brighton but by halftime the mood had been punctured with City in front 2-1. 

Mane added a second goal in the 81st minute, again from a cross by Alexander-Arnold, to clinch a 30th win in 38 games for Liverpool in a remarkable season for Juergen Klopp’s side that could yet end with it becoming European champion for the sixth time. 

Liverpool plays Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1. 

Liverpool’s only loss was to City at Etihad Stadium on Jan. 3 and the team hasn’t dropped any points since March 3, a 0-0 stalemate at Merseyside neighbour Everton that completed a run of four draws in six league games in a five-week span. 

That, ultimately, cost Liverpool the title.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
