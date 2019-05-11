Fans of screen legend Judy Garland on Friday got their first glimpse of an upcoming movie focussing on the last year of her life, with Oscar winner Renee Zellweger almost unrecognisable as the “Wizard of Oz” star.

The first trailer for “Judy” sees Zellweger singing a downbeat version of Garland’s signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in the film, which is set in London in 1968 and 1969.

“Judy,” which will be released in September, focuses on the period when Garland struggled with her health on a trip to London for a series of concerts. Garland died at age 47 of an accidental drug overdose in London in June 1969.