CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Renee Zellweger transforms as Judy Garland for movie 'Judy'
The first trailer for “Judy” sees Zellweger singing a downbeat version of Garland’s signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in the film, which is set in London in 1968 and 1969.
Renee Zellweger transforms as Judy Garland for movie 'Judy'
Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
May 11, 2019

Fans of screen legend Judy Garland on Friday got their first glimpse of an upcoming movie focussing on the last year of her life, with Oscar winner Renee Zellweger almost unrecognisable as the “Wizard of Oz” star.

The first trailer for “Judy” sees Zellweger singing a downbeat version of Garland’s signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in the film, which is set in London in 1968 and 1969.

“Judy,” which will be released in September, focuses on the period when Garland struggled with her health on a trip to London for a series of concerts. Garland died at age 47 of an accidental drug overdose in London in June 1969.

RECOMMENDED

Zellweger, 50, best known for the “Bridget Jones” series of comedy movies, told People magazine she took voice lessons and spent two hours a day in make-up getting prosthetics and wigs for the Judy Garland role. Zellweger won a supporting actress Oscar in 2004 for her role in the drama “Cold Mountain.”

Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, has distanced herself from the film, saying she never met or spoke with Zellweger.

“I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way,” Minnelli wrote in a Facebook posting in June 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir