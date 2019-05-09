Facing a three-goal deficit at halftime in their Champions League semifinal, Tottenham's players only had to think back 24 hours or so to find a source of inspiration.

"We saw Liverpool last night — it goes to show it's not over until it is over," Tottenham fullback Danny Rose said.

In this year's Champions League, that certainly seems to be the case. Just a day after Liverpool's stunning win over Barcelona, Tottenham pulled off another epic comeback on Wednesday.

Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham rallied to beat Ajax 3-2 and reach its first Champions League final, ending a remarkable run by the young Dutch team that had knocked off some of Europe's biggest clubs along the way.

It was a rally that was eerily similar to the one the previous night at Anfield, where Liverpool erased a 3-0 deficit from the first leg by beating Barcelona 4-0 at home.

In Amsterdam, Moura nearly single-handedly helped Tottenham pull off a similar feat.

Ajax seemed to have the two-legged semifinal wrapped up by halftime after teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech netted to put it 2-0 u p at the break — and 3-0 on aggregate.

But Moura scored twice in a four-minute span to put the visitors one goal from going through 3-3 on aggregate thanks to the away goals rule.

After Jan Vertonghen's header hit the crossbar in the 87th minute, that goal finally arrived when Moura struck again deep into injury time. Dele Alli laid the ball off for the Brazilian as he streaked into the area and his low shot crept inside the right post to complete another improbable victory.

"It's impossible to explain what I'm feeling in this moment," Moura said. "We always believed it was possible, and we gave everything on the pitch.

I think we deserved this moment."

Moura's winner led to a pile-up of Spurs players near the corner flag celebrating one of the biggest wins in club history, as the disbelieving Ajax players lay on the ground.

It means Tottenham will face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1 in the first all-English final since Manchester United beat Chelsea in 2008. That's a scenario few had imagined last week when Barcelona and Ajax both won the first legs.

For Ajax, it ended a run that saw a team built around young homegrown talents knock out Rea l Madrid and Juventus before putting themselves on the brink of the club's first Champions League final since 1996.