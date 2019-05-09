Sylvester Stallone is to unveil teaser images of "Rambo V" at the Cannes film festival this month, ahead of the movie's worldwide release later in the year, according to organisers.

Snippets of the film will be shown out of competition in a special on May 24; career tribute to the 72-year-old American actor who made a name as an action hero in the 1980s.

The full title of the movie is "Rambo V: Last Blood".