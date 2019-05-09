CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Stallone to offer peek into new Rambo movie at Cannes
The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will honour Sylvester Stallone who will share exclusive images from "Rambo V: Last Blood”.
Stallone to offer peek into new Rambo movie at Cannes
American actor and director Sylvester Stallone poses with his Career Achievement Award at the El Gouna film festival on the Red Sea in Egypt on September 28, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 9, 2019

Sylvester Stallone is to unveil teaser images of "Rambo V" at the Cannes film festival this month, ahead of the movie's worldwide release later in the year, according to organisers.

Snippets of the film will be shown out of competition in a special on May 24; career tribute to the 72-year-old American actor who made a name as an action hero in the 1980s.

The full title of the movie is "Rambo V: Last Blood".

RECOMMENDED

"Sly" Stallone has already visited Cannes several times, notably in 2014 to promote "The Expendables 3" when he turned up with co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford atop armoured vehicles.

The title of the latest Rambo movie is a nod to the first one, 1982's "Rambo: First Blood", which introduced the musclebound survivalist Vietnam veteran to audiences – and kicked off a second lucrative franchise for Stallone alongside his "Rocky" films. 

A restored version of that first movie will also be shown in the Cannes tribute.

SOURCE:AFP
