English giants Liverpool have swept aside Spanish champions Barcelona in the semi-final of the Champions League in the most dramatic fashion.

Having lost the first leg at the Nou Camp 3-0, a brace each for Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sent Barca flying out of the competition.

The 4-0 win at Anfield is being praised as one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history.

For Barcelona, it was a case of history repeating itself.

In last year’s competition, Barca blew a 4-1 home lead against Italian side Roma - losing 3-0 on the night and crashing out on the ‘away goals’ rule.

Liverpool is no stranger to dramatic comebacks in European football’s premier competitions.

Here’s our ranking of the top five comebacks in Champions League history.

5. 1999 Champions League Final: Manchester United beat Bayern Munich

The Red Devils trailed the German side after a sixth-minute goal from Mario Basler and left it late to make amends.

Bayern failed to clear an injury-time corner from David Beckham, and the ball eventually found its way to striker Teddy Sheringham, who struck without hesitation.

The Germans had barely recovered when another Beckham corner found its way to current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who etched his name into United lore with the winner.

4. 2017 Champions League Second Round: Barca stun PSG

Barcelona is no stranger to comebacks themselves. In the 2017 Champions League Round of 16, the Spaniards found themselves on the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing by the French giants at the Parc de Princes.

Manager Luis Enrique’s men pulled no punches in the reverse fixture, leading 3-0 with just 30 minutes to go, but a goal by PSG’s Edison Cavani seemed to have ended their hopes.

On the away goals rule, Barca now needed to find another three goals to advance to the quarter finals.

Cue a Neymar masterclass with just minutes to go. The Brazilian striker, scored twice, including a penalty to make it 5-1, and in the dying moments, Sergio Roberto pounced on a floating ball into the penalty area, sending it to the back of the net and securing Barcelona’s place in the next round.

3. 2018 Champions League Quarter Final: Roma turn the tide against Barca