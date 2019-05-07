Walt Disney Co on Tuesday pushed back the release of science-fiction sequel “Avatar 2” by a year to December 2021 and announced it will debut new “Star Wars” films in December 2022, 2024 and 2026.

"Avatar 2," the follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster that is the highest-grossing film of all time, had originally been slated for release in 2014 but was delayed to 2017 and then to December 2020.

Disney said the second instalment would be followed by "Avatar 3" in December 2023, "Avatar 4" in December 2025 and "Avatar 5" in December 2027.

A year ago, director James Cameron told reporters he had begun filming on the second and third "Avatar" movies and had written the fourth and fifth films in the series.