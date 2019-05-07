For years, the United States sealed Sudan's fate by isolating it from the rest of the world and placing an embargo on its weak economy, which is already on the brink of collapse.

But since the nationwide uprising, which put an end to the 30-year reign of Omar Al-Bashir, the Trump administration has been eerily silent.

With the exception of a softened statement of concern from the State Department, the US government has not voiced firm opposition to military rule within the country.

Over the years, US and Sudanese officials held multiple meetings to normalise relations between the two countries.

Amid the violent crackdown on the protests by security forces, last March, a US Congressional delegation visited Khartoum to meet with government officials and opposition leaders.

The latest visit, which came as a part of the so-called “Phase II” talks between the US and Sudan, were initiated after Washington lifted the decades-long trade embargo on Sudan in 2017 in recognition of the country’s help in fighting militant groups and progress in improving its human rights record.