Just as nerves and an enterprising Leicester City threatened to wreck Manchester City's title hopes, their long-serving captain Vincent Kompany stepped up and fired home in the most emphatic fashion.

The 1-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' side now means City can secure the Premier League title with a victory at Brighton on Sunday.

City are on top of the table with a one point advantage over Liverpool, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and know that their only chance of winning the title is if City stumble on the south coast.

It had been a nervy and frustrating night for the home crowd until Kompany's 25-metre drive sent the Etihad Stadium wild in a mixture of relief and joy after their longest wait this Premier League season for an opening goal at home.

The 33-year-old Belgian defender picked up the ball just over the half-way line with the Leicester defence camped deep, and he unleashed a stunning drive that flew into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

It was the first time that Kompany has scored a goal for City from outside the box and there could not have been a better moment for such unlikely inspiration.

Leicester had been good value in the first half as they tested City's defensive solidity and frustrated their forward movement.

There was a definite sign of nerves impacting on Pep Guardiola's side as they struggled to find their usual fluidity and invention.

