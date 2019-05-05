Istanbul football giants Galatasaray defeated Besiktas 2-0 in a derby and now lead the Turkish top-tier league.

Playing at home on Sunday, Galatasaray now lead Turkey's Super Lig.

In the first half, Galatasaray's Henry Onyekuru scored the first goal at the 44th minute. The first half ended 1-0.

The home side increased the lead to 2-0 at the 54th minute with a goal by Fernando.

Before the match, Medipol Basaksehir were at the top while Galatasaray was in second place and Besiktas in third.