CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Twilight' rises again, this time as a concert tour
The hit movie “Twilight” will feature a full orchestra performing the original movie score timed to a screening of the first of the five “Twilight” films.
'Twilight' rises again, this time as a concert tour
Kristen Stewart, left, and Robert Pattinson attend the world premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II" at the Nokia Theatre on Monday, Nov. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. / AP
By Nurdan Erdogan
May 4, 2019

“Twilight” is coming back from the dead with a live concert that will tour the world.

Movie studio Lionsgate on Thursday announced that the vampire book and movie romance that had millions of hearts swooning is being adapted for an international life to film event.

The “Twilight in Concert” tour will feature a full orchestra performing the original movie score timed to a screening of the first of the five “Twilight” films.

The “Twilight” movie franchise, based on the best-selling novels by Stephenie Meyer, tells the story of American teenager Bella Swan who falls in love with mysterious Edward Cullen, who is a vampire.

RECOMMENDED

The five movies, released between 2008-2012, took some $3.3 billion at the global box office and launched the careers of actors Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Meyer’s four novels have sold more than 120 million copies worldwide.

Lionsgate said in a statement that it hoped the concert tour would “continue to expand the world of ‘Twilight’ and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world.”

The tour will begin in Brazil in August and be followed by stops in Australia and Britain.

Concerts based on movies and television shows have become a popular way of extending entertainment franchises, with television series “Game of Thrones” and movie “The Hunger Games,” “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” all finding large global audiences.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal