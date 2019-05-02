Musician Joe Jonas married “Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner in a surprise wedding on Wednesday night, with pictures shared on social media showing the couple tying the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

The couple wed just hours after Jonas, part of the Jonas Brothers band, performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in the city.

A representative for Turner, currently on television screens as Sansa Stark in the final series of the hit show “Game of Thrones”, confirmed to Reuters via email that the couple, who got engaged in 2017, had wed.

American DJ Diplo shared several videos on his Instagram account of the couple, the first showing Turner, dressed in white, and Jonas arriving at the wedding venue with the caption “Gonna hit this wedding real quick”.

Other videos shared on his stories section showed Jonas, 29, waiting at the end of the aisle with a Presley impersonator dressed in red in front. The 23-year-old bride is next seen walking down the aisle wearing a veil and holding a bouquet as country duo San + Shay perform their song “Speechless”.