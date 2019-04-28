CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre got engaged in 2018 and then exchanged vows on April 26 at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at Prince Harry and Meghan wedding / Getty Images
Merve KokerMerve Koker
April 28, 2019

British actor Idris Elba has married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

Images featured by British Vogue on Instagram showed the star of "Luther" sharing an embrace with Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver. The magazine says the couple exchanged vows Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

The bride wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. For the ceremony, she wore a classic white off shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

RECOMMENDED

The celebrations were spread over three days, with guests attending a "colours of the Souk" dinner the evening before.

Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film "Yardie" at the Rio Cinema in east London.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique