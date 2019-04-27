CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Ara Guler exhibition draws crowds in London
London’s famed Saatchi Gallery is showcasing works by the late Turkish photographer Ara Guler until May 5.
Ara Guler exhibition draws crowds in London
Ara Güler exhibition opened at the Saatchi Gallery in London on April 23 under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
April 27, 2019

Art enthusiasts have been flocking to London’s famed Saatchi Gallery, which has been showcasing works by the late Turkish photographer Ara Guler in an exhibition that runs until May 5.

Curated by the Turkish Presidency, the "Ara Guler Photography Exhibition" includes Guler’s famous Istanbul photographs and portraits of prominent British figures such as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, film director Alfred Hitchcock and philosopher Bertrand Russell.

A Turkish citizen of Armenian descent, Guler was born in Istanbul in 1928 and passed away on October 17, 2018 at the age of 90.

Throughout his life, he was a prominent global representative of Turkey's creative photography.

The first Turkish member of the American Society of Magazine Photographers (ASMP), Guler was awarded the Master of Leica title in Germany in 1962 and was featured in a special issue of Swiss Camera, one of the world's leading photography publications.

Besides receiving many awards in Turkey, he was awarded "the Légion d'honneur: Officier des Arts et des Lettres" in 2002 by the French government and the "La Médaille de la Ville de Paris" by the Paris Municipality in 2009.

"The Ara Güler exhibition opened at the Saatchi Gallery on Tuesday under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency," Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

Following the London event, Guler's work will be exhibited in Paris, Kyoto, New York, Rome and Mogadishu, according to Saatchi Gallery’s website.

The Dogus Group and the Ara Guler Museum, Archives and Research Center have collaborated in the project.

Guler always regarded photography as a very human experience.

"If the best camera took the best picture, then the person who owned the best typewriter would write the best novel," he once quipped sarcastically.

Besides his trailblazing photography, Guler was a proud citizen of Turkey who always defended the country and its elected leaders.

In one of his interviews in 2018, Guler told reporters why he thinks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "big leader".

"We have had so many presidents in Turkey. None of them has defied the world [imperialism]. Erdogan has. Why wouldn't he? We all come from the Ottomans [Ottoman State]," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines