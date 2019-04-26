Michael Wolf, an award-winning photographer known for his work depicting megacities, has died at his home in Hong Kong. He was 64.

Wolf died in his sleep on Wednesday, said Sarah Greene, an art gallery director who worked closely with him. She did not give a cause of death.

Wolf won first prize in the World Press Photo competition twice, for contemporary issues in 2005 and for daily life in 2010. His body of work included Tokyo, Chicago, Paris and Hong Kong, where Wolf moved in 1994.

"His main muse was Hong Kong," said Greene, the director of Blue Lotus Gallery.

"Hong Kong was his favourite city, which kept inspiring him, zooming out on the beehive with his iconic work 'Architecture of Density' and zooming into the veins of the city exploring the vernacular beauty of the back alleys."