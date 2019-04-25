Actress, businesswoman and children's advocate Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People Magazine's annual beautiful issue, the magazine has said.

The American weekly magazine of celebrity and human-interest stories said it chose the 47-year-old "Alias" actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm, and works as an ambassador for the advocacy group Save the Children.

Garner told the magazine that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" when she was growing up in West Virginia.

She described her style at the time as "band geek-chic."