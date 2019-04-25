CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jennifer Garner leads People Magazine's beautiful list
American magazine says the will feature on the cover due to her balancing career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Garner leads People Magazine's beautiful list
Actor Jennifer Garner speaks during the 32nd American Cinematheque Award ceremony honouring Bradley Cooper in Beverly Hills, California, US, November 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 25, 2019

Actress, businesswoman and children's advocate Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People Magazine's annual beautiful issue, the magazine has said.

The American weekly magazine of celebrity and human-interest stories said it chose the 47-year-old "Alias" actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm, and works as an ambassador for the advocacy group Save the Children.

Garner told the magazine that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" when she was growing up in West Virginia. 

She described her style at the time as "band geek-chic."

RECOMMENDED

Her current "uniform" more often than not is workout clothes, or jeans, a sweater and sneakers, if she is not dressed up for a red carpet or photo shoot.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids will ask "'Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?'"

"And I see the compliment in that," she said. "They just want me to look like Mom."

People's beautiful issue will hit newsstands on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines