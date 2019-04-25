Actor Ken Kercheval, who played the role of Texas oilman Cliff Barnes opposite Larry Hagman's devious J R Ewing on the hit TV series "Dallas," has died at age 83.

Local news reports said Kercheval died on Sunday at his home after a long illness.

A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval's hometown of Clinton, Indiana, confirmed the death and said his burial will be private.

The actor played the role of a beleaguered oil tycoon on "Dallas," constantly having to defend himself from the scheming J R Ewing.

He said in an interview in 2012 that he liked his character who constantly tried – without success – to outwit J R.

Tributes pour in

"J R was coming after my ass all the time, so I always had to defend myself," he said. "If I did something that wasn't quite right, it's because I had to."

Both actors were the only stars who stayed with the series throughout its 14-year run from 1978 to 1991. Kercheval was also part of a revival of the drama – which revolved around a wealthy feuding Texas family – from 2012 to 2014.

Actress Audrey Landers, who played Barnes' girlfriend, Afton Cooper, for several seasons on "Dallas," paid tribute to him in an Instagram post, saying he would always be in her heart.

"Thank you for being a great friend, scene partner, and for making history on #Dallas," she wrote.