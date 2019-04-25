CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Dallas' TV star Ken Kercheval dies at 83
A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval's hometown of Clinton, Indiana, confirms death but says the actor's burial will be private.
'Dallas' TV star Ken Kercheval dies at 83
Born in 1935 in Wolcottville, Indiana, Ken Kercheval studied art and drama and began his career as a stage actor. / AP
By Neslihan Birtek
April 25, 2019

Actor Ken Kercheval, who played the role of Texas oilman Cliff Barnes opposite Larry Hagman's devious J R Ewing on the hit TV series "Dallas," has died at age 83.

Local news reports said Kercheval died on Sunday at his home after a long illness.

A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval's hometown of Clinton, Indiana, confirmed the death and said his burial will be private.

The actor played the role of a beleaguered oil tycoon on "Dallas," constantly having to defend himself from the scheming J R Ewing.

He said in an interview in 2012 that he liked his character who constantly tried – without success – to outwit J R.

Tributes pour in

"J R was coming after my ass all the time, so I always had to defend myself," he said. "If I did something that wasn't quite right, it's because I had to."

Both actors were the only stars who stayed with the series throughout its 14-year run from 1978 to 1991. Kercheval was also part of a revival of the drama – which revolved around a wealthy feuding Texas family – from 2012 to 2014.

Actress Audrey Landers, who played Barnes' girlfriend, Afton Cooper, for several seasons on "Dallas," paid tribute to him in an Instagram post, saying he would always be in her heart.

"Thank you for being a great friend, scene partner, and for making history on #Dallas," she wrote.

RECOMMENDED

From stage to TV

Born in 1935 in Wolcottville, Indiana, Kercheval studied art and drama and began his career as a stage actor.

"He was one of those guys who was going to be the next James Dean," David Jacobs, the creator of "Dallas," told TheHollywood Reporter.

He appeared with Dustin Hoffman in an off-Broadway production of "Dead End" and had roles in several Broadway musicals in the 1960s including "The Young Abe Lincoln" and "Cabaret."

His big-screen credits include "Network," "The Secret Storm," and "The Lincoln Conspiracy."

Beyond "Dallas," he had roles in dozens of TV series including "Murder, She Wrote," "Kojak," "LA Law" and "ER."

A prolific smoker, Kercheval underwent surgery for lung cancer in 1994 and was a self-described "practicing alcoholic" for 20 years before he stopped drinking.

TheHollywood Reporter said he was an avid collector of Americana and owned the inkwell that Abraham Lincoln dipped his pen into to sign the Emancipation Proclamation.

News reports said he was survived by several adult children.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines