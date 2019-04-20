POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Fognini stuns Nadal 6-4, 6-2 to reach Monte Carlo final
Rafael Nadal's bid for the 12th title crashed after losing to Fabio Fognini in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals.
Fognini stuns Nadal 6-4, 6-2 to reach Monte Carlo final
Italy's Fabio Fognini returns a ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the semi final tennis match of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament in Monaco on April 20, 2019. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
April 20, 2019

Fabio Fognini ended Rafael Nadal's long winning streak at the Monte Carlo Masters, stunning the defending champion 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the final for the first time and hand Nadal his first defeat here since 2015.

The 13th-seeded Italian had beaten Nadal twice before on clay, and also once at the US Open in five sets, but this was arguably the most impressive.

Not since the 2005 final, a five-setter which Nadal won in four sets, had the 11-time champion Nadal been beaten 6-0 in a set here. And Fognini came so close to doing just that.

He served for the match at 5-0 and 40-0, but Nadal saved three match points — and some pride — by breaking back and then holding.

Serving again for the match at 5-2, Fognini hit a superb forehand down the line to clinch victory on his fourth match point.

Nadal's last defeat here was also in the semifinals, against Novak Djokovic in 2015. He had not lost a set at the clay-court tournament since conceding one in the second round against Britain's Kyle Edmund in 2017.

Fognini next plays unseeded Serb Dusan Lajovic in their first-ever meeting, and one few would have predicted happening here.

RECOMMENDED

The 48th-ranked Lajovic earlier staged a remarkable comeback from 5-1 down to beat 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1.

Lajovic won 10 straight games to open up a 4-0 lead in the second set before Medvedev finally held serve. But after saving one match point, the Russian player tamely hit a return long on his opponent's next opportunity.

It could have been an all-Serb semifinal but Medvedev knocked out the top-ranked Djokovic in Friday's quarterfinals.

Saturday's match started in difficult conditions, with a heavy wind coming in from the Mediterranean.

Serving for the first set at 5-1, Medvedev dropped his serve and remonstrated with himself.

Lajovic clinched the first set on serve, with Medvedev completely mistiming the ball and sending it skyward.

The 28-year-old Lajovic was ill before the tournament and said he needed antibiotics to recover.

He struggled to describe his surprise run.

"Incredible ... Unreal," he said, before settling on "It's been a great week."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders