Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world gathered at a shrine in Pakistan to celebrate the Vaisakhi harvest festival amid heightened security.

Some 2,000 Sikhs travelled to Pakistan from neighbouring India despite recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Sikhs are a small minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but many Sikh holy sites ended up in the country after the 1947 partition from India following independence from Britain.