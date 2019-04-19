Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee last fall.

WNBC says the rapper did not speak to journalists before or after her three-minute court appearance on Friday. She is due back in court next month on misdemeanour reckless endangerment and assault charges.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.