A record number of endangered flightless Kakapo birds have hatched during New Zealand’s unusually long 2019 breeding season, dramatically boosting the numbers of the rare native parrot.

More than 70 chicks have been born, according to New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC). Though not all are expected to make it to adulthood, the current 147 adult population is expected to see a dramatic increase.

The birds breed only once every two to four years when native rimu trees produce fruit, and this year’s season was expected to be a record length.

“It’s been going on for a long time...we had our first mating before Christmas, the first chick hatched on the 30 January, the earliest a chick had ever hatched,” Andrew Digby, a science advisor on DOC’s Kakapo Recovery Program, told Radio New Zealand’s ‘Kakapo Files’ podcast this week.

Kakapo are the world’s heaviest species of parrot, with females weighing around 1.4 kgs and males 2.2 kgs.