Ferrari should allow Charles Leclerc to race on level terms with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel rather than favouring the German, their former driver Gerhard Berger said on Thursday.

The Austrian, who won 10 grands prix for three different teams between 1986 and 1997, told reporters it was too early in the season to favour Vettel over his young Monegasque team mate.

“I think it’s an open game at the moment,” the 59-year-old said at a lunch to promote the DTM (German Touring Car) series he now runs.

“Much as I like Sebastian, and much as I rate him, here is a boy who is capable of winning the championship.

“I don’t think it’s enough to say ‘well this one is experienced, this one is not experienced so we take the card of the experience’. I think let it run.”

Leclerc is a point adrift of Vettel in the championship after three races but was quicker in Bahrain, when he started on pole position and set the fastest lap, despite at one point being told to stay behind.

The 21-year-old would have won that race had he not been slowed by a loss of power with 10 laps to go.

In China last weekend he let the German past and ended up fifth with Vettel taking third.

New Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto made clear in Shanghai that Vettel would have priority in 50-50 situations, as the team’s more obvious title contender, but warned that could change.