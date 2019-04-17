Paris Saint-Germain failed to the seal the Ligue 1 title for the third match running on Wednesday after falling to their second defeat in a matter of days, 3-2 at Nantes.

A Diego Carlos brace and Majeed Waris' tap-in inflicted a third league loss on Thomas Tuchel's side, who were hammered 5-1 at second-placed Lille on Sunday and drew with Bordeaux the previous week, despite Dani Alves' stunning opener and substitute Metehan Guclu pulling one back late on.

However, PSG, who were without dropped Kylian Mbappe and missing a host of other first-team players through injuries and suspension, remain 17 points clear with six games left and could still win their sixth title in seven years at the weekend.

Depleted PSG had to thank Gianluigi Buffon 12 minutes in when he managed to push away Kalifa Coulibaly's header from point-blank range, and seven minutes later Alves appeared to have calmed Parisian nerves with his wonder strike.

There looked to be little on when the Brazilian collected Leandro Paredes' simple pass, but he quickly lashed an unstoppable dipping drive past Maxime Dupe to score his first Ligue 1 goal this season.

However, just three minutes after the opener Diego Carlos was allowed too much space to nod home Valentin Ronger inswinging corner.