Egypt’s parliament has approved a constitutional amendment, which will allow Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extend his presidential term limits from four to six years and stand for more than two terms.

Egypt’s current constitution, which was ratified in 2014, had allowed the president to hold office for a maximum of two four-year terms.

The constitutional change means that Sisi’s second term in office - which he secured in elections last year as the only viable candidate - will end in 2024, after which he will be allowed to run for a third six-year term ending in 2030.

While ostensibly tightening his grip on power, historically attempts to secure power in Egypt are often followed by periods of instability and sometimes backfire.

Jamal Abdel Nasser’s politicized military cadre

Jamal Abdel Nasser served as the President of Egypt between 1954 and 1970. The former military officer came to power by toppling Egypt’s monarch and later its first President Mohammed Naguib. He was elected in 1956 and stayed in power until his death.

Early during the Nasser presidency a new constitution was approved, paving the way for a one-party system. The Suez Crisis in 1956 further intensified the military’s influence on politics.

After defeat in the 1967 Six Day War, factions of the military under Field Marshal Abdel Hakim Amer allegedly attempted a coup against Nasser. The attempt was unsuccessful, and prompted Nasser to begin a process of depoliticising the armed forces, arresting dozens of leading military and intelligence figures loyal to Amer.

Anwar Sadat instrumentalising Islamic movements