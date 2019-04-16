Ireland's Sam Bennett won the first stage of the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Tuesday.

Bennett, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the 156.7-kilometre race which started in Istanbul and ended in Tekirdag.

In the world's only cycling tour connecting the continents, cyclists will also ride the final stage in the Eurasia tunnel connecting Asia to Europe beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

This edition kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday as a part of the “UCI World Tour” calendar for the third time.