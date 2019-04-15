POLITICS
Turkey cycle tour race set for 1,000km showdown
The 55th cycling tour of Turkey is to be held on its renewed route between April 16-21, 2019. / AA
By Kayihan Ahmed Ocal
April 15, 2019

The 55th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey starts on Tuesday. This year's race will be the third time it's been on the UCI World Tour calendar.

119 cyclists in 17 teams will compete in the 1,000km-long 6-day race from April 16-21.

The race will be broadcast in 185 countries.

Organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey debuted in 1963 and became an international race two years later.

Started in 1963 as the 'Tour of Marmara', this year's race will follow a similar nostalgic route.

Teams will start in Istanbul and head to Tekirdag, Eceabat, Canakkale, Edremit, Balikesir, Bursa, Sakarya and will finish again in Istanbul.

Stages of the Tour 2019:

  • April 16: Istanbul-Tekirdag (156.7 km)

  • April 17: Tekirdag-Eceabat (183.3 km)

  • April 18: Canakkale-Edremit (122.6 km)

  • April 19: Balikesir-Bursa (194.3 km)

  • April 20: Bursa-Kartepe (164.1 km)

  • April 21: Sakarya-Istanbul (172.4 km)

Teams:

1. World Tour teams:

  • Astana (Kazakhstan)

  • Bora Hansgrohe (Germany)

  • Deceuninck Quick-Step (Belgium)

  • Dimension Data (South Africa)

  • BAE Emirates (UAE)

  • Lotto Soudal (Belgium)

2. Other professional teams:

  • Burgos (Spain)

  • Caja Rural (Spain)

  • Delko Marseille Provence KTM (France)

  • Euskadi Murias (Spain)

  • Manzana Postobon (Colombia)

  • Neri Sottoli Selle Italy KTM (Italy)

  • Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane (Italy)

  • Rally UHC (USA)

  • Sport Vlaanderen (Belgium)

  • W52 Porto (Portugal)

3. National Teams:

  • Turkey

SOURCE:AA
