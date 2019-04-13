FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for a crackdown on racism at football games after several high-profile incidents, and encouraged referees to abandon matches in the worst cases.

"We will not hesitate to do everything in our power to eradicate racism, and any other form of discrimination, from football, at any level and anywhere in the world," the head of world football's governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

Infantino referred to the "three-step procedure" at tournaments, a measure that was brought in at the 2017 Confederations Cup and which allows a referee to stop a game, suspend a game and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behaviour persists.

"FIFA urges all member associations, leagues, clubs and disciplinary bodies to adopt the same procedure, as well as a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of racism in football, and to apply harsh sanctions for any such kind of behaviour," Infantino said. "Racism has no place in football, just as it has no place in society either."

'Sad to see racist incidents'

Infantino's intervention comes one day after Amiens' French league game at Dijon was temporarily halted after the visiting side's captain Prince Gouano was subjected to racist insults.

"I heard monkey noises," said Gouano, who asked the referee to stop the game. The French league said the alleged perpetrator was subsequently identified and arrested.