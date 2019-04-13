POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA head wants refs to end football games if racism persists
FIFA has urged national football federations and leagues to adopt their own tough rules on dealing with racism, including allowing referees to stop or abandon matches.
FIFA head wants refs to end football games if racism persists
FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds a ball as he speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Miami. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 13, 2019

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for a crackdown on racism at football games after several high-profile incidents, and encouraged referees to abandon matches in the worst cases.

"We will not hesitate to do everything in our power to eradicate racism, and any other form of discrimination, from football, at any level and anywhere in the world," the head of world football's governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

Infantino referred to the "three-step procedure" at tournaments, a measure that was brought in at the 2017 Confederations Cup and which allows a referee to stop a game, suspend a game and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behaviour persists.

"FIFA urges all member associations, leagues, clubs and disciplinary bodies to adopt the same procedure, as well as a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of racism in football, and to apply harsh sanctions for any such kind of behaviour," Infantino said. "Racism has no place in football, just as it has no place in society either."

'Sad to see racist incidents'

Infantino's intervention comes one day after Amiens' French league game at Dijon was temporarily halted after the visiting side's captain Prince Gouano was subjected to racist insults.

"I heard monkey noises," said Gouano, who asked the referee to stop the game. The French league said the alleged perpetrator was subsequently identified and arrested.

RECOMMENDED

FIFA says it fully supports Gouano, as well as players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose, who were also subjected to racist abuse.

Tottenham defender Rose went so far as to say he was looking forward to retiring from the game in the future because of ongoing racism and a lack of action from authorities.

Rose was among England players targeted with monkey chants in Montenegro last month while playing in a European Championship qualifier.

"In recent days, it has been very sad to see a number of racist incidents in football," Infantino said. "This is really not acceptable."

FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task force early in Infantino's presidency in 2016, saying it had "completely fulfilled its temporary mission."

Later Saturday, Premier League club West Ham said it will ban any fans who were filmed chanting anti-Semitic abuse about rival Tottenham ahead of West Ham's game at Manchester United.

West Ham said it was "disgusted" by the video circulating on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor