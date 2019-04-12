POLITICS
4 MIN READ
France guilty of abusing homeless people's rights - UN rapporteur
France, like most European countries, has seen a rise in those sleeping rough in the past decade, fuelled by fallout from the global financial crisis and an influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
France guilty of abusing homeless people's rights - UN rapporteur
A homeless person sits in the streets in Paris. February 5, 2018. / AP
April 12, 2019

France is guilty of human rights abuses of homeless people and laws guaranteeing a home for all fail to protect the most vulnerable, a UN Special Rapporteur said on Friday.

More than 12,000 people sleep rough on the streets of France, according to the national statistics body INSEE.

In 2018, 566 homeless died nationwide, according to the charity Les Morts de la Rue which tracks homeless deaths. More than 100 of these were in Paris alone – over half the number of people who were murdered in New York City last year.

After visiting makeshift migrants camps in Paris and the port town of Calais, urban squats in Marseille and Roma settlements in dingy city outskirts, Rapporteur Leilani Farha called for an end to evictions that violated international law ensuring the right to adequate housing.

"Evictions that are happening throughout the country, in a variety of different contexts, are not happening in compliance with international human rights law," Farha said.

"In Calais, I met a population of migrants who are certainly in a kind of trauma," the Canadian lawyer added, criticising police treatment of migrants sleeping in forests and on roadsides.

A government spokeswoman and a spokeswoman for the housing ministry did not respond to Reuters' calls and text messages seeking comment.

French law enables residents eligible for social housing to go to court if they do not receive assistance, in the case of Paris within six months.

RECOMMENDED

Every evening, Warner Boosper, 51, rolls out his bedding of used billboard posters and a thin blanket in a metro station in Paris' 19th arrondissement (district) after a day begging for small change and reading.

After serving a string of prison sentences for theft, he has lived on and off the streets for the last 19 years.

"We've been asking for help for years, me and others," said Warner, whose cell phone screensaver is a photo of two of his six children.

"So many people die of the cold," he said. "People are made to believe they will be catered for, but actually, they're given nothing."

Farha said many homeless people were not receiving elementary care.

"People are not even accessing the most basic emergency services", Farha said. Calls to a national emergency shelter hotline were often not answered, she said.

France should focus on providing unconditional accommodation to the homeless, rather than moving them through different "levels" of shelters depending on their work, health and administrative status, the rapporteur said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions