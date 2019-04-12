Chelsea condemned "abhorrent discriminatory behaviour" after reportedly preventing three supporters from attending their Europa League quarter-final first leg clash at Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The Premier League club's security team identified the fans from a video on Twitter showing them singing a derogatory song about former Chelsea forward Mohamed Salah, now of Liverpool.

Salah, Player of the Year in England last season and winner of the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row in January, is of Muslim faith.

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

Four Chelsea supporters were previously suspended by the club after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Stamford Bridge in December.

Manager Maurizio Sarri backed the club's strong stance after his team's 1-0 quarter-final, first-leg win in Prague.

"I don't want to talk about this because I didn't see the video," he said. "Yes, I think it is right (that the club takes action), but you have to ask the club.

It was a very strong decision and I think it's right."