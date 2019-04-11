Sudan’s army has forced Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years, to step down after months of nationwide protests.

Addressing the nation on state-run television, Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf said that Bashir is under arrest in a "safe place" and a military council was now running the country.

Seated on a gold-upholstered armchair, Auf announced a three-month state of emergency, a nationwide ceasefire and the suspension of the constitution. He also said Sudan's air space would be closed for 24 hours and border crossings shut until further notice.

The army’s seizure of power followed an apparent split within its ranks this week when some units sided with the protesters and protected them against security forces allied with the president.

Bashir’s removal completes a hattrick of getting rid of authoritarian regimes through popular uprisings; first, the Ibrahim Abboud regime in 1964, and then in 1985 against Jaafar Nimeiri.

"Sisi 2.0"

However, demonstrators called for a civilian government and said they would not accept an administration led by military and security figures, or by Bashir's aides. Auf was Bashir’s vice president in addition to being his government’s defence minister.

Referring to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s general taking over in Egypt in 2013, Ahmed Kodouda, a Sudanese political analyst, called the army take over “Sisi 2.0”.

“It’s reminiscent of what happened in Egypt. The regime has maintained its structural pillars, but simply removed the facade,” Kodouda told TRT World, “Bashir will most certainly have a soft landing as coup-plotters are equally culpable of similar crimes.”

The Sudanese Professional Association, the main organiser behind the protests, released a statement after the army’s announcement.

The army, the statement said, seeks to “to steal every drop of blood and sweat poured by the great Sudanese people in its revolution that has shaken the throne of tyranny.”

The group promised that it would not leave the streets.

“We are able to seize the fields and roads that we forcibly liberated until the handover of power to a civilian transitional government that reflects the forces of the revolution,” it stated.