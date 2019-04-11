POLITICS
Turkish wrestler wins gold in European championships
Taha Akgul defeated Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the men’s 125-kg freestyle final to claim Turkey's third gold in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships held in Romania.
Taha Akgul celebrates winning the gold medal after beating his Georgian rival in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania. / AA
April 11, 2019

Turkey's Taha Akgul won a gold medal late on Wednesday in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Akgul beat Georgian Geno Petriashvili to claim the gold in the capital, Bucharest in the men's 125-kg freestyle final.

With Akgul's victory, Turkish wrestlers have won a total of three gold medals at the international event, which ends on Sunday.

“I congratulate Taha Akgul, who has become the best in Europe for the 7th time and made us proud,” Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, said on Twitter.

Turkey's Fatih Erdin, Ibrahim Bolukbasi, and Recep Topal are also set to compete for bronze medals.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Muhammet Nuri Kotanoglu beat Ukraine’s Oleksii Domanytskyi to claim the bronze in the men's 79-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Mustafa Kaya won a gold medal by beating Azerbaijan's Aghahuseyn Mustafayev 6-2 in the men's 70-kg freestyle final.

Turkish wrestler Suleyman Atli also earned a gold medal by beating Russia's Muslim Sadulaev 8-3 in the men's 57-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Selahattin Kilicsallayan clinched a silver medal in the men’s 65-kg freestyle final after being bested by Azerbaijan's Haci Aliyev.

