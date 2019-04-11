POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Shaw's own goal gives Barca the advantage over a tame Man U
Manchester United underwhelmed with no registered shots on target in a 0-1 loss to Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash. Barca's point was an own goal from Man U's Luke Shaw.
Shaw's own goal gives Barca the advantage over a tame Man U
Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (2L) looks on as a shot from Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) strikes Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (3R) and is awarded as an own goal during their UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on April 10, 2019. / AFP
By Kayihan Ahmed Ocal
April 11, 2019

Despite an out-of-sorts display by Barcelona and Lionel Messi, the La Liga team got lucky and beat Manchester United 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after a first-half own goal by United's Luke Shaw at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez's 12th minute back-post header was deflected past David de Gea by United left-back Shaw. Manchester United registered no shots on target on the night.

The teams meet again next Tuesday at Camp Nou where Barcelona will enjoy home ground advantage.

RECOMMENDED

Juventus vs Ajax

On his return from a thigh injury, football star Cristiano Ronaldo was again hailed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after scoring with his side's only shot on target to earn a 1-1 draw away to an excellent Ajax just on the stroke of half time, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

However, Brazilian winger David Neres conjured a stunning equaliser almost immediately after half-time to give Ajax a draw that was the very least they deserved.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions