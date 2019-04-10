Executions across the world reached their lowest figure in a decade last year with a 31 percent decrease, according to a report by Amnesty International.

Compared with 2017, there were 303 fewer executions last year, with the number of global executions dropping to 690 from 993. Amnesty added that the drop came despite regressive steps by a small number of countries.

Key factors involved in the decrease include Iran’s amendment to its narcotics law, which increased the minimum amount of drugs possessed needed for death penalties to be issued.

The move resulted in a 50 percent decrease in the number of people executed in the country in 2018.

However, the country still accounted for one-third of executions worldwide.

A significant decrease in executions was also observed in Iraq, Pakistan, and Somalia.

At the end of 2018, the total number of countries that have abolished the death penalty for all crimes reached 106, while 142 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

“The dramatic global fall in executions proves that even the most unlikely countries are starting to change their ways and realise the death penalty is not the answer,” said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

The advocacy group noted that it only kept records for known executions worldwide. Countries like China, Belarus, and Vietnam classify executions as state secrets or do not report them.

Due to restrictive state practice, and ongoing wars and conflict, the advocacy group was unable to access information on countries such as Laos, North Korea and Syria.

China

Although Beijing is yet to make figures on the death penalty public, the country remained the world’s leading executioner in 2018, with data suggesting it executes thousands of people.

Amnesty says it stopped publishing the estimated figures on China due to concerns that the authorities were misusing the numbers.

Leading the list, the country has long faced international scrutiny over its brutal crackdown on political dissidents and its Muslim Uighur minority.

Iran

With at least 253 executions carried out in 2018, Iran followed China in the list of the world’s top executioners. The number remains the lowest recorded since 2010 and less than half of the number reported in 2017.