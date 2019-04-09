POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Chelsea's Drinkwater charged with drink driving
Chelsea's 29-year-old Danny Drinkwater was charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.
Chelsea's Drinkwater charged with drink driving
England's Danny Drinkwater during the International friendly soccer match between England and Australia at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Friday, May 27, 2016. / AP
April 9, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after being involved in an accident near Manchester, British police said on Tuesday.

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire," Cheshire police said in a statement.

"Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, was arrested shortly after 12.30 am on Monday 8 April following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

RECOMMENDED

"He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 13."

Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2017 and has made 12 league appearances in total for the London club. 

His last appearance was in the Community Shield in August.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report