As Wiebe Wakker turned off his car in Sydney, Australia on Sunday afternoon it marked the end of a more than three-year journey for the Dutch adventurer and Blue Bandit, his converted electric Volkswagen Golf.

Wakker’s Plug Me In initiative is the longest journey in an electric car ever recorded and was started to inspire and educate on a carbon-free future, according to the campaign’s website.

Wakker departed the Netherlands on March 15, 2016 and has spent a total of 1,119 days travelling more than 95,000 km and visiting 33 countries to try and draw attention to the durability and sustainability of electric cars.