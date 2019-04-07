Getafe edged closer to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Sunday, seizing an advantage in the battle to finish fourth in La Liga.

Angel Rodriguez struck the only goal in a tight game of few chances for either side, controlling the ball after an aerial battle and confidently tucking it into the net from inside the area in the 78th minute.

Athletic had moved to within four points of fourth spot with a dramatic 3-2 win over Levante in mid-week but they barely created any clear chances in a highly physical encounter, only managing one shot on target.