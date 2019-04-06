Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored late goals to secure a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday, increasing Barcelona's lead of the Spanish league to a commanding 11 points.

Atletico played one man down for more than an hour after Diego Costa earned a direct red card in the 28th minute, seemingly for language he used when an alleged foul went unpunished by the referee.

Suarez finally beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a curling shot from outside the area that went in off the post in the 85th minute. Messi added a second goal a minute later.